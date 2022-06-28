A video of the talented Khoza brothers Abdul and Sthembiso having a lighter moment with The Wife actors has caught Mzansi's attention

In the now-viral video, Abdul, SK, Bonko Khoza, Kwenzo Ngcobo, Sipho Ndlovu and Thulane Nkululeko Shange were all goofing around

Mzansi social media users loved to see their favourite actors hanging out; the video posted on SK Khoza's TikTok page has garnered more than 14 thousand views

With the beef that always goes on in the showbiz industry, peeps were glad to see some of their favourite actors hanging out together.

The video of the gents seemingly making fun of SK Khoza, who went viral for shouting at an elderly white man, asking him, "Do you know me?" was posted on Instagram by the Kings of Joburg star. He wrote:

"I love these brothers for the support they have been showing me. Turning a very negative moment in my life into humour."

Social media users applauded Khoza for joking about things that happened when he was going through a rough patch. The clip has garnered more than 14 thousand views and thousands of comments.

@magobatiam wrote:

"I love your comeback it funny how strong we as people we overcome things through God and our loving family and friends."

@Olwethu123 said:

"So all of yll are turning this into a joke"

@NhlengetfwaNca1 noted:

"Her : Hes prolly cheating where he is.Him: ️Do️ you️ know️ me."

@Shela_Skin commented:

"When they say turn your pain into a joke ❤️We now laugh about it."

@Ontefetse Matsi wrote:

"I know ubhut omdala was never gonna be part of this madness can't stop laughing ."

