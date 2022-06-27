Cassper Nyovest has shared that Drake's new album Honestly, Nevermind makes mih want to dance the night away in Ibiza

The dance project by the superstar rapper was executive produced by Mzansi's Grammy-winning dance music producer Black Coffee

Coffee, who is Mufasa's friend, produced a couple of big tunes in the rapper's new project including Texts Go Green, Overdrive and Currents

Cassper Nyovest loves Drake's new album. Honestly, Nevermind has been bumping on Mufasa's sound system since it dropped, he said.

Cassper Nyovest has shared that the Black Coffee executive-produced ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ makes him want to dance the night away. Image: @realblackcoffee, @casspernyovest

Taking to social media to hype up the album executive produced by Black Coffee, Mufasa shared that the project makes him want to party all night in Ibiza.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to share his honest views on the superstar rapper's dance album. According to TshisaLIVE, he said:

"I been jamming this new Drake album and it makes me feel like taking a young Spura to the Darkside. Just schepel Ibiza to shake Lebondaz lat the peit kom."

Black Coffee, who is Cassper's friend, produced a couple of tracks on the hot album. Coffee's son Esona is also listed as a co-producer in one of the songs. Peeps took to Mufasa's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his review of the project.

@RALETMaN said:

"Drake's intro fooled me, I was like it's about to be Messy. I thought it was going to be Hip-hop yerrr, that intro sounded dangerous."

@jujuf1_ wrote:

"Ibiza is dance music all the way."

@NkanyeziYokusa2 commented:

"Take me with..."

@Hooksundays_za said:

"We dancing all the way to Dec' tyd."

@MickeyYungin wrote:

"You just want to make an album with @blackcoffee, now you're going to start releasing this type of music. Big bitta wena, we can't trust you."

@Lindoh36403001 commented:

"He should have featured you on this one."

@IAMGIFTSA added:

"Any chance of you jumping on a house beat as well?"

Black Coffee trends after Drake drops Honestly, Nevermind

In related news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee trended on social media after Drake dropped his 7th studio album on Friday morning, 17 June. The Grammy-winning music DJ is listed as one of the executive producers on Honestly, Nevermind.

The Mzansi-born superstar produced tracks like Texts Go Green, Overdrive and Currents on the new album. His son, Esona Tyolo, is also credited for co-producing one song with his dad on the dope project. The 14-track album set tongues wagging on the timeline.

Music lovers took to Twitter to praise Coffee for "convincing" Drake to experiment with dance music. Some peeps shared that Black Coffee's influence is written all over the album.

