Black Coffee has taken to social media to celebrate the news that Drake's new album Honestly, Nevermind is the biggest dance album on Apple Music

The South African-born Grammy-winning DJ produced some of the songs in the album and was listed as one of its executive producers

The new album that dropped on Friday, 17 June, broke the music streaming platform's first-day worldwide streams

Drake's new album Honestly, Nevermind is the biggest dance album in Apple Music's history. The 14-track project was executive produced by Mzansi's very own music genius, Black Coffee.

The star produced some of the dope tracks in the album including Texts Go Green, Overdrive and Currents. It was released on Friday, 17 June.

Black Coffee has celebrated Drake’s new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ becoming the biggest dance album on Apple Music. Image: @realblackcoffee, @champagnepapi

TshisaLIVE reports that the surprise album by the rapper broke Apple Music's first-day worldwide streams in just one hour. That made it the biggest dance album on the platform's history.

Taking to Twitter, the Grammy-winning Mzansi DJ celebrated the news by sharing the post that revealed the news. Black Coffee captioned it:

"Numbers."

Music lovers took to the timeline to congratulate the talented producer for working on the international album with Drake.

Wam Sekeleni wrote:

"Drake at this point can do Amapiano or Scathamiya and he will break records there by Apple, well done Coffee for securing the bag."

Kabelo Makhure said:

"Black Coffee smiling all the way to the bank."

Olwethu Dante Mngambi commented:

"Great news but I struggled to listen to that album. Not my genre I guess. Congrats to them nonetheless."

Tonney DE Niro Tkraasab said:

"Drake is good at everything."

Shaquille Adams wrote:

"It's all about the numbers G."

Tshegofatso Khan added:

"Black excellency."

Black Coffee trends after Drake drops Honestly, Nevermind

In related news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee trended on social media after Drake dropped his 7th studio album on Friday morning, 17 June. The Grammy-winning music DJ is listed as one of the executive producers on Honestly, Nevermind.

The Mzansi-born superstar produced tracks like Texts Go Green, Overdrive and Currents on the new album. His son, Esona Tyolo, is also credited for co-producing one song with his dad on the dope project. The 14-track album set tongues wagging on the timeline.

Music lovers took to Twitter to praise Coffee for "convincing" Drake to experiment with dance music. Some peeps shared that Black Coffee's influence is written all over the album.

