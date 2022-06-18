Multiple award-winning rapper Drake has been topping Twitter trends after dropping his 7th studio album titled Honestly, Nevermind

The rapper's fans who got a dance album instead of a rap album have been dishing out their thoughts on social media

However, Drake is unfazed by the negative comments from his fans, he addressed the naysayers in a viral video

Drake has been trending on social media since the release of his much-awaited album, Honestly, Nevermind. The rapper's fans have been criticising the body of work which is different from the usual Drizzy music.

Drake has revealed that he is unfazed by the negative comments trailing his album, 'Honestly, Nevermind'. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Peeps took to Twitter to reveal that they were not feeling the new album. Many said they prefer the old Drake not the new dance music.

@the_Lawrenz commented:

"You hate Drake’s album because you only listen to HipHop and that’s very fine. Art is all about perspective and preference, but don’t call that album trash. It’s a solid material."

@JustinWhang said:

"The New Drake album sounds like it was made by a guy who gives his business card to strangers at clubs."

@Dmills_hoh

"Lebron hasn’t posted himself listening to drake's album yet. That’s gotta be a sign."

@jesyneIsen added:

"Somebody said Drake dropped an album full of songs those jellyfish were dancing to on Spongebob."

Drake responds to the negative comments

The God's Plan rapper seems to have responded to the haters with a classic clap back, reports Complex. The rapper was captured in an Instagram video telling naysayers that he is not bothered by their negative comments. He said:

"It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. That’s what we do! We wait for you to catch up. We in here, though, we caught up already. On to the next. My goodness!”

“Uncle Waffles inspired Drake’s new album”: Mzansi reacts to Drake’s 7th studio album, Honestly, Nevermind

In more related news, Briefly News previously reported that Drake dropped his seventh studio album titled Honestly, Nevermind on Friday, 17 June and the internet is in a frenzy.

Mzansi couldn't help but notice that the star stepped out of his usual rap songs to incorporate an Amapiano beat in his album. Many said he is doing it to impress the Tanzania hitmaker.

Uncle Waffles has been trending since the album release as peeps share hilarious suggestions why Drake incorporated Amapiano in his album.

