Seasoned South African actor Melusi Yeni is ecstatic to make a return to the small screen after taking an extended break from acting

The star, who has acted in several productions, including Generations, Imbewu: The Seed, and Durban Gen , has bagged another major role

Melusi revealed that he will be joining the cast of the popular Mzansi Magic soapie Isifiso playing the role of a businessman named Sibonelo

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Melusi Yeni is scheduled to make a major comeback to our television screens following a long break. The star rose to prominence when he played Phenyo Mazibuko, a successful and wealthy businessman in Generations.

Melusi Yeni is set to make a major comeback after getting a role in the new series 'Isifiso'. Image: @melusiyeni

Source: Instagram

He has also featured in many local productions, including Imbewu: The Seed, and on the canceled KwaZulu Natal medical show Durban Gen, where he played Andile, The Wild, and Isidingo. He then took a long hiatus leaving fans wondering where he disappeared to.

According to SowetanLIVE, the star has teamed up with musician Sjava and Zinhle Mabena in the Mzansi Magic soapie Isifiso. The star will portray the role of Sibonelo, a wealthy businessman who owns a chain of butcheries.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Melusi is ecstatic to be bouncing back onto the entertainment scene once again. According to News24, the star said his new role is special because it is a big and challenging project. He said:

"I have been called into established shows to come in as a character. It’s nice to get a brand-new show and fresh show where every role gets established at the same time. If the show flops, we are at the same table together. That’s the interest."

The star also added that this role is perfect for him because he can explore other characters other than a sexy hot guy in a suit. He said:

"I was tired of playing the good-looking guy in a suit, who is romantic. I wanted something more challenging.”

Khanyi Mbau, Zikhona Sodlaka, and Mondli Makhoba allegedly leaving The Wife, Mzansi reacts: “Cancel the show”

Briefly News previously reported that The Wife viewers have reacted to the news that top actors Khanyi Mbau, Mondli Makhoba, and Zikhona Sodlaka are allegedly leaving the show.

The news of the three stars who played Zandile, Mandisa, and Nkosana's exit comes on the heels of reports that Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who plays Mahlomu, is also leaving.

According to ZAlebs, the news of Mondli, who plays the oldest Zulu brother Nkosana, his wife Zandile, played by the beautiful Khanyi Mbau, and the troublesome Mandisa, portrayed by the talented Zikhona Sodlaka's exit was announced by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News