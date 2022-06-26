Showmax telenovela The Wife made a mark on the Mzansi TV scene with its talented actors who stole the hearts of viewers

As peeps are counting down to the release of the show, more actors are allegedly leaving, much to the shock of fans

After the devastating news of Mbalenhle Mavimbela's exit, peeps were shocked to learn that Mondli Makhoba, Zikhona Sodlaka and Khanyi Mbau were also leaving the show

The Wife viewers have reacted to the news that top actors Khanyi Mbau, Mondli Makhoba and Zikhona Sodlaka are allegedly leaving the show.

'The Wife' viewers have reacted to the news that three main characters are also exiting the show. Image: @mbaureloaded, @zikhonasodlaka and mondlimakhoba

Source: Instagram

The news of the three stars who played Zandile, Mandisa and Nkosana's exit comes on the heels of reports that Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who plays Mahlomu, is also leaving.

According to ZAlebs, the news of Mondli, who plays the oldest Zulu brother Nkosana, his wife Zandile, played by the beautiful Khanyi Mbau, and the troublesome Mandisa, portrayed by the talented Zikhona Sodlaka's exit was announced by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter.

The major changes in the show have left social media users short of words. Many have called on Showmax to just cancel the entire show as it will be boring without the fan favs.

@LeratoN_ said:

"Abano cancel this show. There's no point anymore."

@mbele_lnb added:

"How can the anchor of the family, their pillar of strength, the real sterring be leaving …. Can’t be. SMH."

@MaalehuS commented:

"True. The family is anchored around him as the reason for this family to unite and flourish with his leadership and wisdom."

The Wife viewers want Nomzamo Mbatha to replace Mbalenhle Mavimbela as the show’s main character Hlomu

Briefly News previously reported that the majority of The Wife viewers have shared that they want Nomzamo Mbatha to replace Mbalenhle Mavimbela as the main character in the telenovela.

Mbalenhle, who portrayed the role for two seasons, has reportedly exited the show. The telenovela is preparing to film the third season and will apparently be making drastic changes to address the viewers' concerns about not following the original book's storyline.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to ask the fans of the show who would be the best Mzansi actress to replace Mbalenhle.

