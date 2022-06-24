The Wife viewers have shared that they want Nomzamo Mbatha to replace Mbalenhle Mavimbela as the main character in the telenovela

After sharing that Mbalenhle is exiting the popular show, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela asked social media users who would they like to see play the role of Hlomu

Many on his timeline feel that the Coming 2 America actress would nail the character as she's a seasoned actress with a strong Durban Zulu accent

The majority of The Wife viewers have shared that they want Nomzamo Mbatha to replace Mbalenhle Mavimbela as the main character in the telenovela.

Mbalenhle, who portrayed the role for two seasons, has reportedly exited the show. The telenovela is preparing to film the third season and will apparently be making drastic changes to address the viewers' concerns about not following the original book's storyline.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to ask the fans of the show who would be the best Mzansi actress to replace Mbalenhle.

According to ZAlebs, the majority of tweeps suggested that Nomzamo Mbatha will nail the role.

@SHECoffeeColor said:

"Nomzamo Mbatha, she is a great actress."

@MellowNgcobo wrote:

"Guys Nomzamo is busy with the Shaka series, let's be realistic and think of someone else."

@umgosi_rsa commented:

"Someone authentic like @NomzamoMbatha would kill the role but she’s a gone girl."

@Bucobuhle8 said:

"Yes!!! Nomzamo makes so much sense."

@mdlalose1331 added:

"Nomzamo Mbatha. She is a seasoned actress with a strong Durban Zulu accent."

Mbalenhle Mavimbela allegedly leaving The Wife

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who graced our television screens in the first and second seasons of the famous Showmax telenovela The Wife, will sadly be leaving the show.

According to ZAlebs, the sad news of Hlomu's exit was first reported by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his Twitter page. Per the post, Mbalenhle will be unable to return for The Wife Season 3 due to some personal reasons. Phil tweeted:

"Mbali Mavimbela is exiting #TheWifeShowmax. After 2 seasons playing the lead character of Hlomu, the actress is bowing out."

