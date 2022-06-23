The Wife viewers got the shock of their lives when they learnt that their favourite character Mahlomu will not be in the much-awaited season 3

According to reports, Mbalenhle Mavimbela who plays the fan fav Mahlomu will not be returning for the next season due to a personal issue

The news has been met with mixed feelings from social media users who are feeling that The Wife can never be the same without Mahlomu

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mahlomu portrayed by Mbalenhle Mavimbela became an instant fan favourite thanks to her beautiful smile and unmatched talent.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela is reportedly leaving 'The Wife' due to personal reasons. Image: @mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

The stunner, who graced our television screens in the first and second seasons of the famous Showmax telenovela The Wife, will sadly be leaving the show.

According to ZAlebs, the sad news of Hlomu's exit was first reported by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his Twitter page. Per the post, Mbalenhle will be unable to return for The Wife season 3 due to some personal reasons. He tweeted:

"Mbali Mavimbela is exiting #TheWifeShowmax. After 2 seasons playing the lead character of Hlomu, the actress is bowing out."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The news has caused a stir on social media. Viewers of the show feel that it will be boring without Hlomu. Others even suggested Mqhele will not be relevant without his better half.

@MohlalaRakgadi said:

"Why do I have a sneaky suspicion that the lady who was on scandal, Cumani’s sister, Romeos wife will play Hlomu? This is not it, man I’m ."

Zola Nombona is leaving Generations: The Legacy, manager confirms actress’ exit: “She’s definitely leaving”

In more related news, Briefly News reported that Zola Nombona is reportedly leaving Generations: The Legacy. The actress has been with the SABC 1 soapie for the past year. She joined the star-studded cast of the show in May last year.

The award-winning actress portrays the character of Pamela Khoza in the popular soapie. Her manager Ntando Zikalala confirmed the news of her exit. She said the reason for Zola's decision to leave the soapie is that she "got new offers she wants to try out".

ZAlebs reports that she'll be leaving the show on good terms. The publication adds that last year, Zola Nombona assured her worried fans that she would not be leaving the show.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News