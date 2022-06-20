Zola Nombona's manager Ntando Zikalala has confirmed that the actress is leaving star-studded Mzansi soapie Generations: The Legacy

The stunner has been with the popular SABC 1 soapie for the past year as she started appearing in the soapie in May 2021

Ntando shared that the reason for Zola's decision to leave the telenovela is that she got new offers that she wants to try out

Zola Nombona is reportedly leaving Generations: The Legacy. The actress has been with the SABC 1 soapie for the past year. She joined the star-studded cast of the show in May last year.

The award-winning actress portrays the character of Pamela Khoza in the popular soapie. Her manager Ntando Zikalala confirmed the news of her exit. She said the reason for Zola's decision to leave the soapie is that she "got new offers she wants to try out".

"Yes, she's definitely leaving the soapie," said Ntando, according to Daily Sun.

ZAlebs reports that she'll be leaving the show on good terms. The publication adds that last year, Zola Nombona assured her worried fans that she would not be leaving the show. That was after she penned a lengthy post detailing her experience with the telenovela.

