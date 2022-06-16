Kelly Khumalo is not letting the ongoing murder trial of her former lover and baby daddy stop her from having fun

The singer whose name has been mentioned countless times in the trial recently posted a video of herself after having a fun night out

Kelly's video raised eyebrows as fans accused her of celebrating the dismissal of the second docket that named her and others as murder suspects

Kelly Khumalo is living her best life despite the noise that is surrounding her name in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Mzansi has been baying for her blood, with many calling for her and others who were in the house on the night of Meyiwa's death to be arrested.

Khumalo's video comes just days after the court dismissed a second docket that named her, Zandile Khumalo, Longwe Twala and others as the murder suspects.

According to The South African, the now-viral video raised eyebrows as peeps felt she was celebrating that her name has been cleared.

The Empini singer's sister Zandile Khumalo also got the rumour mill spinning when she showered advocate Zandile Mshololo with praise on Instagram. Zandie posted a picture of the defence attorney rocking Zulu traditional regalia and wrote:

“The Zulu nation. Oh Lord my namesake is so beautiful, she looks like she’s about to sing Ikhwela.”

Fans feel the sisters are celebrating that they are getting away with murder. Social media has been clad with various theories.

@SGNewspoint said:

"How much money did she make on Netflix for the documentary? The law state that the accused should not benefit from the victim. She won't sound like an East European old lady if she is found guilty. That money should be given to Senzos's family."

