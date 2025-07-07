Musa Khawula has been praised after his resurfaced post linking businessman Vusi "Cat" Matlala to controversial murders went viral

Vusi Matlala was mentioned by Khawula in an old post tying him to high-profile deaths that have not been solved to this day

Mzansi applauded Khawula for his reliable sources, which enabled him to expose the truth

Musa Khawula is trending on social media after a throwback post he shared about Vusumuzi Matlala, popularly known as Cat, resurfaced amid the explosive allegations against the controversial businessman.

Musa Khawula allegedly exposed Vusumuzi Matlala's dodgy deals in a resurfaced old post. Image: @visse_ss and @SACelebUpdates

Vusi Matlala has been making headlines and charting social media trends following General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's press briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025. The General alleged that there was a crime cartel headquartered in Gauteng, but operating in several provinces. He added that the cartel was behind the deaths of top artists, and social media users think Matlala was involved.

A social media user with the handle @visse_ss unearthed Musa Khawula's old post where he discussed Vusi Matlala and his wife Cordelia Matlala's businesses and connections. In the post, Khawula alleged that Matlala, who is set to appear in court for Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder, used to date Thobejane. The blogger also revealed that the tenderpreneur owned the popular security company, Cat VIP Protection Services.

Khawula noted that Cat was involved in the brutal murders of Babita Deokaran, a whistleblower who was reportedly murdered for reporting corruption at the Gauteng Department of Health where she was working, and DJ Sumbody, who was killed in a hail of bullets, on his way from a gig in the early hours of 20 November 2022. Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi applauds Musa Khawula's journalism

Social media users gave Musa Khawula his flowers for seemingly sharing legit information about Vusi "Cat" Matlala's dodgy deals. Many claimed Khawula never lies in his posts, while others even suggested that Khawula might have been arrested because of the post about Vusi Matlala and his wife.

@yangamessi said:

"Musa was way ahead 🤣"

@MrSPinde commented:

"It's making sense now."

@LuSomethings added:

"One of the reasons they arrested Musa."

@wandi_nje wrote:

"Musa Khawula is the one journalist we have in this country."

@Saint_Pablo31 wrote:

"The reason why Musa is in jail is that he spoke the truth."

@thembz0 commented:

"One thing about Musa, he is always on point."

Musa Khawula's fans showed him some love on social media. Image: @khawula_musa

Mkhwanazi allegedly didn't want to arrest AKA's murder suspects

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) Deputy National Commissioner: Crime Detection Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya responded to the damning allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during an explosive press conference on Sunday, 6 July 2025. Mkhwanazi accused Sibiya of improper conduct, allegedly at the behest of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Mkhwanazi’s explosive press statement caused a stir on social media with South Africans demanding that Sibiya and Mchunu respond to the allegations. Sibiya broke his silence and levelled equally damning allegations against Mkhwanazi involving the late rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA.

