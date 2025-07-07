Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala to Appear in Court for Tebogo Thobejane's Murder Attempt

Tenderpreneur Vusumuzi "Cat" Matlala will be appearing at the Alexandra Magistrate’s court

This is in connection with the alleged hit on media personality Tebogo Thobejane in October 2023

Matlala has been under the spotlight again following General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's media briefing

Tebogo Thobejane was shot at in October 2023 after leaving a club in Sandton.

Source: Instagram

Matlala to appear in court

Vusumuzi "Cat" Matlala will make another appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 11 July 2025. The businessman faces charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane, in a statement shared with Briefly News, said she is living in constant fear.

In October 2023, while travelling home from Saints Champagne Lounge in Sandton, Thobejane's vehicle was shot at.

The case took an interesting turn when the businessman's wife, Tsakani Matlala, was arrested and released on bail capped at R20,000 at the court in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The other people accused include Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, who did not apply for bail. All four accused will be appearing at the upcoming hearing on Friday. The case will be transferred to the Johannesburg High Court.

Matlala under Mkhwanazi's radar

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held a media briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025. The top cop implicated politicians, members of the South African Police Services (SAPS), and prosecutors for playing a role in an elaborate criminal syndicate.

During the briefing, controversial businessman Matlala was accused of funding Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu's political agenda. He accused Brown Kogosi of sharing highly classified police information with the businessman.

Mokgosi, according to Mkhwanazi, told Matlala about the dissolution of the KZN task force in January 2025.

What SA has to say about Matlala's court case

Mzansi peeps are shocked at the nature of the allegations involving Tebogo Thobejane and Matlala. Reacting to investigative journalist Jeff Wick's X post, people were stunned:

@LeftyLetsoalo claimed:

"And that case is going to be withdrawn one day."

@SEO30JJ shared:

"My heart goes out to her family. Justice will prevail."

@Robyn34 exclaimed:

"Every day I have been saying 'Yoh!'"

@StefanMaree1 stated:

"This is a major breakthrough in the fight against crime and the workings of criminal syndicates in SA. Now is the time and opportunity to break this nest of crime open for once and for all. What has happened in the last month exposing police criminality is of utmost importance."

@tqsibeko asked:

"Is that why Tebogo relocated to the States? Running for her life?"

@ThatTrevor55 said:

"Cant wait. The truth will catch out all these corrupt enablers and thieves. Jail time loading."

@InhouseAgent4 shared:

"You may find that Vusimusi Cat Matlala is a member of a high ranking politcal party that I will not name."

Matlala wears expensive designer clothes in court

In a previous report from Briefly News, Matlala made his court appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, wearing a pricey black Alexander McQueen-Wool-Blend Jacquard sweater with a price value of $1240 (R22,500).

Before that, the businessman appeared in court wearing a Dolce & Gabbana hoodie worth R27,000.

