The former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane felt revealed that one of the suspects that was involved in her shooting was arrested

The star was nearly killed when her car was allegedly shot at on her way home from Saints Champagne Lounge in Sandton last year

Tebogo was happy that someone would finally be held accountable for her shooting

Tebogo Thobejane was happy that one of the suspects who was involved in her shooting was arrested. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Actress and social media influencer Tebogo Thobejane is one of the Mzansi celebs who have allegedly been attacked in Mzansi last year. The former Muvhango actress recently updated about a case she opened when her car was shot at in October 2023.

One suspect involved in Tebogo's shooting was arrested

The social media influencer who has been cyberbullied on social media for years has revealed that a suspect who was involved in her shooting has been arrested by the Sandton Police recently.

According to ZiMoja, the star shared that she was now relieved that someone would be held accountable for the tragic tragedy struck following an attempt on her life that resulted in the injury to her friend who was with her in the car.

She said:

"As a woman, it's disheartening to live in fear due to the unknown. It did not look like it was a robbery or an attempted hijacking. I have my suspicions- it looked like a hit."

The star was coming from the Saint Champagne Lounge in Sandton with her friend when the shooting happened.

Thobeane, who has been in hiding in Dubai, also mentioned that since the suspect was arrested, she hoped that she could live a normal life when she returned to her home country and not hide:

"The recent occurrences have been profoundly troubling, observing a loved one overcome such trauma. Nonetheless, I stand as proof of the remarkable resilience within the human spirit, bolstered by the steadfast support of divine intervention and the dedicated endeavors of the Sandton police force."

Lerato Kganyago accuses Tebogo Thobejane of taking her hubby

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago accused Tebogo Thobejane of being a homewrecker. The Metro FM presenter claimed the club owner and media personality took her hubby, Thami Ndlala.

In a video, the TV presenter blamed Tebogo for all the problems in her marriage.

