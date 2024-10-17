Anele Mdoda recently took a swipe at Chris Brown over his controversial concert

The media personality bashed Chris for seemingly mocking the anti-GBV organisation petitioning to have his concert cancelled

But her comments fell on deaf ears as South Africans called out for being annoying and having double standards

Anele Mdoda bashed Chris Brown again ahead of his concert. Images: Instagram/ zintathu, Prince Williams/WireImage

Anele Mdoda made it clear that she doesn't support the Chris Brown concert, and took a dig at the singer in one of her posts.

Anele Mdoda fires shots at Chris Brown

Ahead of the anticipated Chris Brown concert, Mzansi is divided as concert-goers and activists face off on whether the singer deserves to set foot in the country.

Anele Mdoda is among the South Africans who recently spoke about the concert and is back to fire shots at the singer for seemingly mocking Women For Change, and compared him to R Kelly:

"I suppose R Kelly can post on a teen page with 'Can’t wait to see you' after he has done his time."

Mzansi weighs in on Anele Mdoda's comment

Netizens dragged Anele and said she was starting to annoy them. This was after the radio personality aired her concerns about Chris Brown, and was called out for being friends with Somizi Mhlongo:

KingDon_za asked:

"So you're doing this to trend?"

Queen_Molebatsi said:

"We get annoyed very quickly, Anele, please!"

SibusisoMabuyaa bashed Anele:

"You starting to bore us now."

Oracle5152 called Anele out:

"We never judged you for chilling with a convicted offender, but you wanna shove some woke agenda down our throats."

1Fortune_N posted:

"We entertained you yesterday. Wrap it up now, thanks."

OmphemetseInno5 dragged Anele:

"How do you people manage to get these well-paying jobs thinking like this, Anele?"

GOOD Party stands against Chris Brown concert

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from the GOOD Party about the upcoming Chris Brown concert.

The party stood firmly against gender-based violence, saying the concert would send the wrong message and normalise abuse:

"Given the South African GBVF pandemic, we cannot separate the art from the artist”.

