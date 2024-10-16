A South African netizen came for media personality Anele Mdoda on social media recently

This was after the radio presenter spoke against Chris Brown coming to South Africa in December 2024

Many netizens flooded the comment section after the online user dragged the personality

Anele Mdoda gets dragged by an online user. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Ayeye! Anele Mdoda gets dragged once again on social media by an online user.

Netizen calls out Anele Mdoda

Social media has been buzzing ever since the American singer and songwriter Chris Brown announced on his Instagram page that he will be returning to South Africa this coming festive season after he last visited the country in 2010.

Recently, the South African media personality Anele Mdoda was called to order by a netizen named @thabisomoyo__ on Twitter (X) after she spoke against the singer from coming to SA.

Anele wrote on her Twitter (X) page:

"I was not going to comment on this Chris Brown saga cause I think people must do what they want with their money but This is rubbish."

See the post below:

The online user responded to Anele's post by saying:

"You are the last person to speak Anele! Are you not friends with Somizi? A convicted sex offender and allegedly an abuser too."

See the post below:

