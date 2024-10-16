The controversial Nontsikelelo Mazwai has shared her opinion regarding the online attack Chris Brown received from netizens

The South African poet and activist accused many South Africans of grandstanding

Many netizens on social media agreed with Ntsiki Mazwai, and some shared that they would fill up the stadium for Breezy despite the attacks

Ntsiki Mazwai shared her opinion on Breezy being attacked online. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai

The South African poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai had something to say regarding the attacks Chris Brown has received from many netizens on social media.

Ntsiki Mazwai accuses SA of grandstanding

Many South Africans have been hyped ever since the American songwriter and singer Chris Brown announced on social media that he would head down to Mzansi this coming December.

Despite his concert tickets selling out, Women For Change has been calling for netizens to boycott the American star's concert, which is set to take place at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Recently, the controversial Ntsiki Mazwai voiced her opinion and accused Mzansi of grandstanding, as Breezy has been attacked on social media. The star shared a tweet on her Twitter (X) page.

She wrote:

"It's fascinating how you're focused on Chris Brown but celebrate your local celebrity alleged rapists and abusers. Truth is, most of you are grandstanding."

See the post below:

Netizens agree with Ntsiki Mazwai

Many netizens on social media agreed with what Ntsiki Mazwai said about some people. See the comments below:

@musa_mansa wrote:

"This is an opportunity for them to get publicity."

@MzansiKay said:

"Even the Chris Brown thing is grandstanding because bro will still fill up stadiums. People are just acting up on Social Media but have already bought tickets."

@MatshobaThami2 commented:

"Hypocrites."

@Sho_Maps responded:

"I'm going to buy tickets now net for daai ding. This organization has been moving funny for a while. I wish someone could actually truly investigate them."

@IronFistBattleT replied:

"This is why I always say that South Africa is a mental institute."

@MthiyaneZo14210 said:

"Double standards."

Chris Brown concert ticket prices revealed

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the ticket prices for Chris Brown's concert.

Netizens were in shock and had no clue how they would raise the money in time.

