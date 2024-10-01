The ticket sales are live on Ticketmaster for Chris Brown's highly anticipated South African concert

The ticket prices for his FNB Stadium show range from R515 to R5,774, and Mzansi is going crazy over them

Netizens assume that the lowest priced tickets are not worth it as you would not get the best view of the stage

Chris Brown fans now have the opportunity to get their hands on a ticket or two for his much-anticipated show in December. However, the ticket prices left netizens dumbfounded, and they had plenty to say.

Chris Brown's fans are excited about his ticket prices. Image: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

How much are Chris Brown's ticket prices?

Ticketmaster has announced that ticket sales for Chris Brown's upcoming South African concert are live. Eager fans rushed to the portal in hopes of purchasing a ticket. However, the prices threw many people off.

Chris Brown is headed to Mzansi on 14 December 2024 for a concert at the FNB Stadium, and tickets start from R515 for reserved seating. The most expensive is R5,774 for the Hall Of Fame Lounge.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Check out the full price list below, as shared by @MDNnewss on X (Twitter.)

Mzansi goes gaga over ticket prices

Many people assume that the lowest priced tickets are not worth it as a person would not get the best view of the stage and would probably not enjoy the concert.

@sweerie_

"USA artists heard about the 2 pots because there is no way bro!"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga

"If you buy the General Admission Standing ticket, you are forcing things. Buy Hennessy and enjoy yourself."

@JuniorTp_

"If you buy anything below the official platinum ticket, you might as well watch it on TIK Tok you won't even see Chris Brown from that distance."

Sir Trill wants to be opening act for Chris Brown

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sir Trill said he wishes to be the opening act for Chris Brown's concert in Mzansi in December and has asked his fans to support him.

However, some people are rallying behind Naledi Aphiwe as the obvious choice because she collaborated with the singer.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News