South Africans could not contain their joy after Chris Brown announced that he'd be performing in Mzansi in the summertime

Breezy's team finally dropped the date and ticket prices that will be on sale for the public on Thursday, October 3rd

Some fans were able to get their hands on the tickets way faster since they received the pre-sale link from Ticketmaster and Big Concerts

In a now-viral clip, a lady on TikTok explained how she scored a VIP ticket to Breezy's almost sold-out show.

A young lady stunned Mzansi when she showed off her Chris Brown pre-sale tickets. Image: @adu3

Ticketmaster sent her a pre-sale invite link because she is a loyal customer, and she followed the necessary steps to claim her ticket.

SA hun explains how to get Chris Brown pre-sale tickets

Breezy's tickets were sold like hotcakes before they were available to the general public. Ticketmaster and Big Concerts' loyal customers were allowed to buy their tickets before everyone else.

The general public will only get access to the tickets on Thursday, October 3rd. A lady on TikTok explained that she received her pre-sale invite link at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and got a R3.8K VIP ticket.

Her ticket will grant her a seat close to the stage and access to Chris Brown's limited-edition merchandise. Although almost half of the venue is reserved for Thursday's ticket sales, the pre-sale tickets have taken up a lot of arena space:

"It wouldn't be fair for pre-sale people to sell out all the tickets; there will be no point for a general sale. So don't worry; there will be tickets for you on Thursday."

The young lady shared that the cheapest ticket is R500. She posted a clip detailing her ticket-purchasing experience.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's paying R3.5K for Chris Brown tickets

Social media users were grateful for the info and commented:

@Palesa Mofokeng commented:

"Thanks, babes, such useful info."

@Cherise✨ was relieved:

"Thank you, darling! Finally, someone who fully explained everything."

@Smarh felt at ease:

"Thank you for putting us at ease."

@nokuphila.samke shared kind words:

"You're such a sweetheart. Thank you for this info."

@Me❤️ shared:

"May god bless you. You just made our lives easier."

@dessy made a request:

"Please take and upload videos for us who can't be there."

@Charlize shared:

"You lied, sista! You said it won't be sold out. I nearly died when I saw this other guy's post about most being sold out, and I finally got the link, and I finally got the tickets, guys."

Mzansi overjoyed by Chris Brown coming to SA

Briefly News also reported that South Africans cannot contain their joy after learning that American artist Christians Brown will be performing in Mzansi soon. A lady on TikTok, Sthembelo Mhlongo, shared her excitement in a video where she danced to one of Brown's hit songs 'Grass Ain't Greener'.

Social media users flooded Mhlongo's comments section to express their excitement about the possible concert.

