Spanish coach Pablo Franco Martin has been fired from PSL side AmaZulu FC after three consecutive losses left them bottom of the table

Before the start of the season, Martin spoke about making a strong start, but the club has failed to get off the starting blocks

Local football fans said they were not surprised on social media, while some felt the club's ambitions were a hindrance

The PSL coaching merry-go-round claimed another victim after AmaZulu FC fired coach Pablo Franco Martin.

Following consecutive losses in their three season-opening matches, Usuthu is at the bottom of the PSL log, leading to Martin's dismissal.

AmaZulu FC has parted ways with coach Pablo Franco Martin. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

Before the start of the season, Martin promised to hit the ground running, but after three matches, they are pointless and have only scored twice while conceding six goals.

AmaZulu begin their search for a new coach

AmaZulu confirmed Martin's departure on their Twitter (X) profile:

According to a Briefly News source at AmaZulu, the Natal side's management set themselves lofty ambitions and were unhappy with the results.

The source said:

"The club has not been shy about their ambitions for this season, and the results so far did not bring a lot of confidence. There were a lot of talks in the background, and this decision was not a quick one, but in the end, it was made in the best interest of everyone involved."

Fans were not surprised

Local football fans reacted on social media to say AmaZulu might be aiming too high, but they were not surprised to see Martin go.

Lungisani Carburator Ngubane saw it coming:

"Not surprised. Performances have not been up to par. Fifteen months was too long, and change was necessary. I hope the club has a solid plan for the next coach. Wishing Pablo Franco all the best in his future endeavours!"

Tate Mogomotsi Wa Nlebgwa made a prediction:

“Sead Ramovic is next.”

Luvo Mugabe Jnr Ndlumbini feels for the Spaniard:

"AmaZulu is setting itself high standards, subsequently setting high expectations for coaches, and ignoring its reality. It will continue to suffer until it becomes humble."

Matshiane Samsam says Martin did a good job:

"AmaZulu is a better team because of this man. They'll drop more than what they think."

Sbusiso Makhaza was not surprised:

"It was long overdue."

Source: Briefly News