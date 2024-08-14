Lehlohonolo Seema has been seen at Sekhukhune United ahead of his return as head coach of the PSL club

The former Lesotho international footballer left Sekhukhune towards the end of last season but could make a swift return after the brief tenure of Peter Hyballa

Local fans wished Seema well on his return to the club on social media, while many felt the coach could be making a mistake

Sekhukhune United are close to rehiring head coach Lehlohonolo Seema after he was seen at the club's training grounds.

The Limpopo side parted ways with Seema towards the end of last season after a falling out, which led to a suspension before his departure.

PSL club Sekhukhune United will announce their new coach soon. Image: SekhukhuneFc.

Source: Twitter

Reports suggest Seema and Sekhukhune have ironed out their previous issues, and the coach is set to replace German tactician Peter Hyballa, who left after a month in charge.

Lehlohonolo Seema could return to Sekhukhune United

Seema is on the verge of returning to Sekhukhune, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Seema's return is guaranteed, and an announcement is imminent.

The source said:

"Lehlohonolo Seema is with Sekhukhune United, and you can expect an announcement about his return to the club any time from now."

If Seema does return to Sekhukhune, he will follow in the footsteps of Brandon Truter, who recently started his second stint at Marumo Gallants.

Local fans warned Seema

Local football fans expressed concern on social media, believing Seema should reject a return to Sekhukhune.

Thabang Khalieli says Sekhukhune admitted they were wrong:

"I don't think Seema was desperate as much as Sekhukhune swallowed its pride."

Sandile Sanza Tyhulu says Seema should reject Sekhukhune:

"Supposed to say no."

Tebogo Jomo says Seema is making a mistake:

"He's stupid to return to them."

Dacolly Karim says Seema must be careful:

"I hope Seema put his requirements forward, and they both agreed in black and white. He is an excellent coach who needs to be supported."

Khulu Mnguni hopes Seema's second stint is better:

"I hope they treat Mr Seema with the respect he deserves."

