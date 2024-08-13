Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach said Teboho Mokoena should not have committed his future to Masandawana

Mosimane coached Mokoena at youth level and felt the star midfielder should have pushed for an overseas move instead of signing a long-term extension at Sundowns

Local football fans are divided about Mosimane's opinion as some agreed with the decorated coach while others felt Mokoena made the right decision

Decorated South African coach Pitso Mosimane said Tebhoho Mokoena made a mistake in extending his stay at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 27-year-old Sundowns star attracted interest from overseas clubs after impressive displays in the PSL but recently signed a new contract at the PSL champions.

Decorated coach Pitso Mosimane wanted Teboho Mokoena to leave Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Tnani Badreddine ATPImages and Masandawana/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Despite interest from overseas clubs, Mokoena signed a five-year extension at the club, which Mosimane believes was the wrong decision.

Pitso Mosimane is concerned about Teboho Mokoena

Mosimane speaks about Mokoena's decision in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to FARPost, Mosimane said Mokoena should have opted to leave Mzansi instead of accepting Sundowns' big money deal.

Mosimane said:

"I was expecting that the boy would leave Sundowns, but not in a bad way. This was going to help our national team as well. Then, he decided to stay at Sundowns after he was offered a new deal. Considering his age, I'm worried about when he will leave. He's around 27, and they gave him a five-year contract; it will expire when he's 32."

Fans are divided over Mosimane's comments

Local football fans were divided over Mosimane's comments on social media, with some saying the coach was wrong to criticize Mokoena, while others agreed with the former Bafana Bafana tactician.

Kemisetso Boikanyo Oratile Ledwaba disagrees with Pitsoi:

"Sundowns has all the resources to hold on to their players. Any team that wants him will have to buy him. It's not impossible. He's playing for Bafana Bafana already. How sure are we that he'll play regularly and help Bafana if he goes to Europe?"

Thabo Lawrence Lebepe says Mokoena's decision must be respected:

"People must learn to respect the player's decisions. What he did, I think, is good for him and his family. He can't make all of us happy; we must learn to respect his decisions."

Chaane Lecha-motho asked a question:

"What were his plans for Tebza?"

Thabo John Mphore criticized Mokoena:

"He will play in SA forever, at 27, it's done. He lacks ambition."

Regent Mokoka says money played a role:

"It is always about the money."

Pitso Mosimane issues a warning to Rhulani Mokwena

As Briefly News reported, decorated South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane warned Rhulani Mokwena after Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca hired him.

Mokwena recently left Mamelodi Sundowns and has been warned about the conditions in North Africa by Mosimane, who previously coached Egyptian side Al Ahly.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News