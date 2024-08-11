Rulani Mokwena's style of play has caught the interest of one of Kaizer Chiefs transfer target

The former Mamelodi Sundowns manager is also interested in bringing the player to North Africa

The Glamour Boys have been interested in signing the Burkina Faso international since 2022

Stephane Aziz Ki has expressed his wish to play under South African tactician Rulani Mokwena in the future.

The Burkina Faso international currently plays for the Young Africans in the Tanzanian League but has been linked with a move to Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs.

The player confirmed that the Glamour Boys approached him in 2022 but explained why he decided to join Yanga SC instead that summer.

Aziz Ki dreams of playing under Mokwena.

Wydad Athletic Club coach Mokwena is rated as one of the best coaches in Africa. He will always be remembered for his time with Mamelodi Sundowns.

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Aziz Ki spoke about his love for Mokwena's tactics and said he would love to play for a team coached by the Mzansi mentor.

The South African tactician is also reportedly considering signing Aziz Ki from Yanga SC, which shows that both parties are interested in working together.

"Honestly, I would like to play for him because of how his team plays," the Burkina Faso international said.

"I watched many of his games at [Mamelodi] Sundowns; this manager's ideology is something else; it's very admirable."

The former Asec Mimosa forward admitted that it's not a good time to discuss joining Mokwena at Wydad AC despite hoping to play for him in the future.

"I'm open to working with him in the future, but for now, it's not a good time because I'm with Young Africans, and also we have a new team," he added.

"But you'll never know; maybe after this campaign, I can be with him, or when I finish the contract, I can be with him or another club."

Aziz Ki explains why Kaizer Chiefs missed out on his signature

Briefly News earlier reported on Aziz Ki explaining how Kaizer Chiefs missed the opportunity to sign him before opting for a move to Tanzania.

Amakhosi were reportedly offered the chance to sign the Burkina Faso forward but the move didn't later go through.

