Kaizer Chiefs could miss out on one of their transfer target this summer after their offer was rejected

The Premier Soccer League giants are interested in signing a South African international from Cape Town Spurs

Netizens react on the Urban Warriors decision to reject Amakhosi's offer for one of their players

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered another massive blow over their interest in signing Asanele Velebayi from Cape Town Spurs this summer.

Spurs will be playing in the South African Premier Division, which could result in them losing some players to Premier Soccer League sides.

The Urban Warriors already sold Rushwin Dortley to the Glamour Boys during this transfer window but are holding out on another player as they will only let him go for a reasonable price.

Kaizer Chiefs' offer for Bafana star rejected

According to iDiskiTimes, Cape Town Spurs have rejected this week's offer from Kaizer Chiefs for Velebayi.

The report from the South African media outlet claims a source at the club confirmed that Amakhosi's offer for the Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder didn't meet Spurs' asking price.

The Soweto giants might miss out on the 21-year-old signing, with PSL rivals Stellenbosch also showing interest in him.

Velebayi played 23 games in the DStv Premiership last campaign and would be a good addition to Nasreddine Nabi's team for the upcoming season.

Reactions as Spurs reject Chiefs offer for Velebayi

PovertykillerB implied:

"Hai man is Kaizer Chiefs offering these clubs R100k-R200k? Hai no now I’m 100% sure Kaizer Chiefs is just being stingy.."

KingNema_Jnr commented:

"They must go to where they normally buy players, Zim. Buy 1 get 5 free."

alan_sithole reacted:

"Watch em sell to someone else."

MediaLFA10 said:

"Chiefs need to come out sometimes and tell their supporters that they tried to sign player X with this amount so that we can stop blaming them if players is over priced."

TemelaCia1 shared:

"Still dreaming of buying Aziz while you still struggling to conclude ama deal wabo velebhayi."

peter_loyiso wrote:

"Hai this is what we see week in week out and then his signed by a weak team just play the money if his quality or move for better this is so annoying and they say we busy in the background getting players. The signings we have for me don't mean we have any depth."

ThembaHobe2 responded:

"Velebayi is top class. Spurs can sell to Chiefs for R5 million and then boom next season, a team from abroad offers Chiefs R50 million for the player. That is where Spurs are coming from."

Aziz Ki explains why Kaizer Chiefs missed out on his signature

Briefly News earlier reported on Young Africans star Stephane Aziz Ki explaining how Kaizer Chiefs missed the opportunity to sign him before opting for a move to Tanzania.

The Glamour Boys were reportedly offered the chance to sign the Burkina Faso forward but the move didn't later go through.

