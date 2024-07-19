Kaizer Chiefs have secured their first signing under Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi this summer

The Glamour Boys sign a South African international from Motsepe Foundation club Cape Town Spurs

Amakhosi fans welcome the Bafana Bafana star to the club, while some shared their thoughts on his signing

Kaizer Chiefs have made their first signing under Nasreddine Nabi, securing a deal for South African defender Rushwin Dortley.

The 22-year-old captained the Bafana Bafana team at the 2024 COSAFA Cup held in South Africa but couldn't lead the team to glory.

After an excellent season with Cape Town Spurs, he was one of the most sought-after players in the Premier Soccer League, and European clubs also showed interest.

Kaizer Chiefs have secured their first signing under Nasreddine Nabi, as the club bagged Rushwin Dortley from Cape Town Spurs. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Chiefs sign Dortley from Cape Town Spurs

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Cape Town Spurs announced that Dortley would be joining Kaizer Chiefs this summer as the club would be playing in the South African second division league this season.

Amakhosi won the race to sign the promising South African talent ahead of local rivals SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC.

The Soweto giants also beat off competitions from Major League Soccer teams and clubs in Israel and Denmark, who were all interested in signing the Bafana Bafana defender.

Dortley is a left-footed centre-back who can also play as a left-back, which means the Glamour Boys have successfully replaced Sifiso Hlanti.

Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs signing Dortley

Dlamini Dukani welcomed Dortley to Naturena

"Welcome to Naturena ✌✌✌✌✌❤"

King vocalist said:

"Good signing, khosi ✌️✌️✌️"

Reginald Lewis reacted:

"Good signing this one..."

Bafana Matric said:

"Welcome to the family, khosi ⚽"

Brezzada believes Kaizer Chiefs are in the right direction under Nabi:

"This is definitely a good signing for Kaizer Chiefs... I think they now have solid guys handling their transfers.. Nasreddine Nabi is working."

PSD1490833 commented:

"Excellent acquisition by Amakhosi Amehle"

Rob Delport said:

"All the best to Rushwin… Kaizer Chiefs are not only getting a great defender but have recruited a wonderful young man. Been a pleasure watching him grow over the years."

