Ricardo Goss Has Brought Nyiko Mobbie With Him Upon Returning to SuperSport United
- Mamelodi Sundowns duo Ricardo Goss and Nyiko Mobbie have joined SuperSport United ahead of next season
- Goss will return for another loan spell, while Mobbie has signed a two-year permanent deal with Matsatsantsa
- Local football fans said on social media that Goss should have left permanently instead of securing another temporary move from Sundowns
Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss will once again play for SuperSport United on loan after securing a two-year temporary move from Mamelodi Sundowns.
The 30-year-old goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Matsatsantsa, and this time, he brought former teammate Nyiko Mobbie with him, who signed a two-year deal.
Ricardo Goss and Nyiko Mobbie join SuperSport United
Goss has returned to SuperSport, according to the tweet below:
A SuperSport staff member told Briefly News that the club is happy to bring Goss back while it decides the future of veteran shot-stopper Washington Arubi.
The source said:
"Ricardo was with the squad last season and did well there, so it only makes sense that he stays with the team. He knows the ambitions of the side and what they are capable of, so this is a good signing for SuperSport."
Mobbie and Goss' arrival follows Vincent Pule's arrival at SuperSport, while teen sensation Shandre Campbell has moved to Belgian side Club Brugge.
Fans question the move
Local football fans said on social media that Sundowns should consider selling Goss instead of loaning him out.
Tumelo Moeng says Sundowns are manipulating the system:
"Another loan move so that he can't play again, Sundowns."
Gcinumuzi Mbongwe asked a question:
"Why don't they sell him outright? This is the fourth time this player has been loaned out."
S-Aura Bazothin'abantu Mntubu noticed a pattern:
"Ricardo' Loan' Goss and Nyiko' Loan' Mobbie. Some players are treated like 'tents for hire'."
Shebha Gwe is a frustrated fan:
"Every Sundowns move now is nonsense. They are destroying everything."
Jabulani Malinga feels for Goss:
"This one is too old to put himself through this."
