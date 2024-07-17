After leaving Orlando Pirates, Vincent Pule will be looking to resurrect his career at PSL rivals SuperSport United

The 32-year-old fell out of favour at the Soweto giants and has rejoined his former coach, Gavin Hunt, at his new club

Local football fans showed their admiration for Pule on social media as they believe the talented winger has made the right decision

Former Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule has signed for SuperSport United. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP and pule.45.

Vincent Pule hopes to impress local football fans after joining SuperSport United from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

The 32-year-old will be reunited with coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport after falling out of favour at Pirates, where he played for six years.

Vincent Pule joins SuperSport United

Pule joined SuperSport, according tot he tweet below:

A staff member at SuperSport told Briefly News, the club is happy to announce Pule as as their new player while Pirates are busy searching for his replacement.

The source said:

“The club has been looking to bring in experienced players to help guide the younger players working their way into the squad. SuperSport has a rich tradition of developing young talent, and a key component of that is having a talented and experienced squad.”

Fans are happy for Pule

Local football fans believe Pule still has a lot to offer and wished the 32-year-old well over social media.

Karel Sekgobela praised the move:

“Congratulations to him. Good move, coach Hunt. This season is going to be an interesting one.”

Phillip Bima is happy for the reunion:

“It was under Hunt that he established himself as one of the top talents in the PSL; surely, he will have a great time there.”

Nilma CPT made a prediction:

“End of the season 2024/25 top three: 1. Sundowns, 2.Stellenbosch, 3. Supersport.”

Delron Masemola Snr hopes for the best:

“Good player who deserves a chance. Hope he stays fit and injury-free.”

Siyabonga UDlakadla Mngomezulu congratulated Pule:

“Well done Vincent Pule. We hope you will shine there.”

