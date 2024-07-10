After releasing Vincent Pule, Orlando Pirates have been linked with several players to replace the winger

Stephane Aziz Ki, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana and Tshepang Moremi have all been linked with a move to Pirates

Local football fans chose their ideal candidates, while others say Pirates do not need to replace Pule, who spent most of last season on the bench

Stephane Aziz Ki, Devin Titus and Oswin Appollis have attracted the interest of Orlando Pirates.

Source: Instagram

Coach José Riveiro could bring in a new winger at Orlando Pirates after the Soweto giants released Vincent Pule.

The Soweto club have been linked with several stars to replace the 32-year-old winger, who fell out of favour and was recently released.

Orlando Pirates are in the market for a new winger

Pirates are in the market for a new winger, according to the tweet below:

The club that finished second in the PSL last season has already added Angolan star Gilberto to its squad, and it could look to add more firepower to its team in the transfer market.

Young Africans star Stephane Aziz Ki has been linked alongside PSL stars Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana and Tshepang Moremi.

Fans picked their preferred choices

Local football fans named their preferred choices via social media, while others said Pirates do not need to replace Pule.

Aphelele Olwethu Gcobani Mdingi says Pirates do not need to replace Pule:

"We released him because we have enough players. We don't need any player to replace him."

Mo-hale Sathekge chose his favourites:

"Appolis and Aziz, here we go."

Mlunjwa Bonga wants Mokwana:

"Mokwana is a player that Dr Khoza should focus on signing."

Indlabeyiphika Kamabuthelezi Manyoni said Pirates already got a replacement:

"Gilberto already replaced him."

Lungile Bible Mahlaule does not want a new winger:

"Keep your Titus; I will keep my Mabasa."

Dee Mukhuwa Damas thinks Chiefs will scoop the players:

"All the players you mention are joining Chiefs, except Titus."

Katlego Gilbert Nkoana says Pule was not being used:

"They weren't using him mos."

Ally Kcee Ally wants all the players:

"I wish we could sign all of them."

Fumanie Hlatshwayo picked who he wanted:

"We only need Aziz Ki and Appollis."

Maprido Prince Manaka said Aziz Ki is not a target:

"Aziz Ki is not a wide man."

