Orlando Pirates have released 32-year-old winger Vincent Pule after six years at the Soweto club

Pule spent most of last season on the bench after becoming surplus to requirements for José Riveiro's side

Fans wished the fan favourite all the best as he begins his search for a new club following his release from Pirates

Vincent Pule left Orlando Pirates after the expiration of his current contract at the end of June 2024.

The 32-year-old winger won five titles during his six years at Pirates but was linked with a loan move away from the club after falling down the pecking order last season.

Orlando Pirates wish Vincent Pule well

Pirates confirmed Pule's departure via their Twitter (X) account:

According to a statement on the Pirates' website, the club showed its appreciation to Pule and welcomed Angolan star Gilberto to the club.

The statement read:

"On behalf of the entire Orlando Pirates family, we thank Vincent for everything he has done for this football club. A phenomenal player who gave us incredible moments in the field of play while also displaying qualities of a model professional off it."

Fans will miss Pule at Pirates

Bucs supporters took to social media to wish the player well and show admiration for the winger, who scored 23 goals in 146 games for Pirates.

Zwelisha Lungelo is a fan of Pule:

"Good luck my favourite player. It's not the end; it's a new chapter, boy."

Amuluks Ndhuku says Pule should have stayed:

"He still has a lot to contribute; unfortunately, if the coach doesn't love you, there's nothing you can do."

Mokhele Andries Sejane admires Pule:

"I'm a Chiefs fan, but I love this guy Vincent Pule."

Njabulo Cebekhulu gave Pule options:

"Sekhukhune and Cape Town City, they are cooking."

Themba Bekithemba thanked Pule:

"Wish you the best, Pule. Thank you for your contribution. Wish you well going forward."

