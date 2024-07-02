Veteran winger Kermit Erasmus could not hold back his tears as he spoke about his time at Orlando Pirates

The 33-year-old winger endured an injury-ravaged season at Pirates, which ended in the expiration of his contract

Fans took to social media to say the player did not possess the right attitude at the club, and they were glad to see him go

Kermit Erasmus failed to hold back his tears as he spoke about his departure from Orlando Pirates following the expiration of his contract at the Soweto club.

The 33-year-old said via a viral YouTube video that he took a pay cut to join Pirates, but at the end of the day, he felt unappreciated, while coach José Riveiro lost patience with the star.

Kermit Erasmus felt undervalued

Watch Erasmus get emotional in the video below:

Speaking via the YouTube channel Bucs Change Room, Erasmus said the club, who recently signed Angolan forward Gilberto, did not show him any appreciation.

Erasmus said:

"There is no thank you in a valued way where you can see that he is been looked after for what he has contributed in his life. I came to this club and I sacrificed close to 50% of my salary to come here. I gave everything for this club."

Fans disagree with Erasmus

Despite Erasmus' emotional video, the veteran received backlash from Bucs supporters via social media, who showed no sympathy for the player.

Mawande Shane Mtshemla showed no sympathy:

"He was old and tired when he joined the mighty Bucs. Any old player cuts his salary, and he could've rejected us if he wasn't happy."

Thereso Ephtee felt a little bit of emotion:

"I felt pain when he shed tears, but I remembered the attitude he gave us after signing with Pirates & started laughing."

Tshee Gohw FatsoWw agreed with Erasmus:

"I am a Bucs fan, but what Pirates is doing with their legends is wrong,"

Mapholi Forexkid Zar said Erasmus must count his blessings:

"He was lucky to be called back at Pirates. He is ungrateful."

L'tee Luthando says Erasmus had the wrong attitude:

"At Pirates, you will not succeed if you put money first."

