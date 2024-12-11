Another PSL Top Club Part Ways With Their Head Coach

Another top side in the Premier Soccer League have decided to part ways with their head coach as the 2024-25 season get tougher

This decision came after Mamelodi Sundowns decided to let Manqoba Mngqithi after struggling to impress the board since the start of this campaign

The South African coach officially resigned from his post while citing that he needed a new challenge from his former club

It's getting hotter for coaches in the Premier Soccer League as another top side and their manager decide to go their separate ways.

On Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns announced the sacking of Manqoba Mngqithi as their head coach, and Miguel Cardoso was brought in as his replacement.

Last month, AmaZulu FC and TS Galaxy also parted ways with their coaches, but the former have appointed new managers while a caretaker is still coaching the latter.

Lamontville Golden Arrows co-head coach Mabhuti Khenyeza resigns from the Premier Soccer League club. Photo: @goldenarrowsfc1.

Khenyeza part ways with Golden Arrows

According to iDiskiTimes, Lamontville Golden Arrows co-head coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has decided to leave the club.

After spending four years with the club, the South African coach officially resigned from his post, claiming he wanted a new challenge away from the Arrows.

The 42-year-old coach guided Golden Arrows out of danger this season as he led the club to sixth place on the Betway Premiership table with four wins, one draw and three defeats in eight matches.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star decided to leave the Backheel Boys after their victory over Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League.

Khenyeza worked as Golden Arrows alongside Kagiso Dikgacoi and Musa Bilankulu this campaign, and it's yet to be confirmed if Abafana Bes'thende will hire a new coach.

