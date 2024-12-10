6 Clubs Miguel Cardoso Coached Before Being Appointed As Sundowns New Manager
Mamelodi Sundowns have decided to part ways with Manqoba Mngqithi after their recent poor run of form, and they have brought in Miguel Cardoso as their new manager.
The Brazilians have struggled in some games under Mngqithi this season, especially in the CAF Champions League, which will be one of the problems Cardoso will need to solve when he resumes.
Briefly News lists the six clubs the Portuguese manager coached before being appointed Sundowns' new boss.
Seven clubs previously coached by Cardoso
1. Shakhtar Donetsk (Under-21 coach and assistant coach)
2. Rio Ave
3. Nantes
4. Celta Vigo
5. AEK Athens
6. Espérance de Tunis
More to follow...
