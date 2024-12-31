Cape Town City and coach Eric Tinkler parted ways on Tuesday, 29 December 2024, after the side suffered five losses this season

Tinkler joins the growing list of PSL coaches who left their jobs since the start of the 2024/2025 season

Local football fans reacted on social media to say the club should have made the decision a long time ago, while some backed Tinkler to find a new club

Eric Tinkler ended his second stint at Cape Town City on Tuesday, 31 December 2024, after leaving the club by mutual consent.

Tinkler is the tenth coach to leave his post this season after he and City decided to part ways after they suffered five PSL losses during the current campaign.

Cape Town City and Eric Tinkler have parted ways by mutual consent. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

During the off-season, City brought in several new faces, yet they have failed to adapt so far, and the club has also suffered from key injuries.

Eric Tinkler ends his stay at Cape Town City

City confirmed Tinkler's departure in the tweet below:

According to a club statement, the club is grateful to Tinkler, who was the second-longest serving coach in the PSL after SuperSport United tactician Gavin Hunt.

The statement read:

"The club expresses gratitude towards Eric for the last three seasons, during which he presided over second, fourth, and fifth-place finishes. We wish Eric the very best for the future."

The statement added that the club will employ an interim coach before hiring a permanent coach while the side will face Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 5 January 2025.

City will play Chiefs on Sunday, 5 January 2025, according to the tweet below:

City joins the list of PSL clubs that released their coaches

Before Tinkler's departure, the PSL was still reeling from Kwanele Kopo's departure from Chippa United and Owen da Gama's arrival at Magesi FC.

Magesi, Chippa, TS Galaxy, Lamontville Golden Arrows, Richards Bay FC and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are among the clubs that have changed coaches this season.

Cape Town City fans wave goodbye to coach Eric Tinkler. Image: CapeTownCityFC.

Fans are not surprised

Local football fans reacted on social media to say City had to part ways with Tinkler long ago, while others wished him well.

Mlangza Mlangeni is not surprised:

"It has long been coming; results were not in his favour."

Makhuvha Lumumba says City is to blame:

"CTC produce good players and sells them at the end of a season. Then expect the coach to work magic; the same happened to Benni McCarthy."

Tshepo Maada II offered their services:

"Let me apply for the job. I can do wonders with that team."

Tiyani Zulu made a prediction:

"Manyama will be interim coach against Chiefs, and he will win."

Hlogi Letswalo backs Tinkler:

"Finally, he needs a sabbatical to sharpen his football tactics. He will be back."

Veteran PSL coach joins a new club

As reported by Briefly News, former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates coach Owen da Gama joined Magesi FC on Monday, 30 December 2024.

The PSL's bottom side parted ways with Carling Knockout Cup-winning coach Clinton Larsen in December 2024 before replacing him with Da Gama.

