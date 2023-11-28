Veteran sports anchor Robert Marawa had a spicy reaction to the response made by the South African Football Association (SAFA)

SAFA had responded to the growing support for former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe's presidential ambition

South Africans expressed dissatisfaction with the organisation's statement, dragging the soccer body through the mud

Robert Marawa has slammed SAFA's response to Lucas Radebe's presidential ambitions. Images: @robert_marawa/Instagram, Christian Augustin/Getty Images

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has responded to the circulating reports that former Kaizer Chiefs star Lucas Radebe wants to be president of the soccer body.

Responding to the statement was former SABC sportscaster Robert Marawa, who called out and roasted the organisation, headed by Danny Jordaan.

Robert Marawa weighs in on SAFA's response to Lucas Radebe's presidential bid

Marawa reshared the statement by SAFA on Twitter (X app) with a spicy response, saying:

"How is it that @SAFA_net have so much time on their hands to respond to a human being like @LucasRadebe merely expressing his desire to be President of the Association!!

"After an entire statement like this, you tell us in your final paragraph that: 'The point we are making is that we are busy with football, and we will not entertain trivial distractions.' But you've just "entertained trivial distractions" by responding!"

Check out the thread below:

Tweeps agree with Robert Marawa's sentiments

Mzansi's sports fans agreed with Marawa's sentiments dragging SAFA some more and said:

@Skholi19 commented:

"They are threatened by @LucasRadebe because they can see that many things will change because they will bring people with knowledge of the sport and things will start moving."

@robertmarawa added:

"This is the dumbest energy I have ever seen in my LIFE!!"

@nkosietall asked:

"Are they intending to issue a statement every time someone shares their desire to lead the organisation?"

@SepaloDavid was confused:

"They are busy with which football?

@AndileTheGreat was entertained:

"The Art Of War, Lucas Radebe ofa batho spaghetti legs. This is so funny, so much work just to sound proper."

@unique2023uk was convinced:

"SAFA leadership and integrity in the same line? This organisation has ANC DNA."

@Khizzie asked:

"Have we received anything regarding the cancellation of the Women's World Cup bid?"

@MoskovichN was sure:

"This statement was not checked by anyone, one person typed it on his phone and released it."

@Llekamania_ said:

"We know who ordered the letter."

@iamdjmfundisi weighed in:

"Part of SAFA's policy is to respond to former players, especially the Captain, if they didn't respond or just kept quiet, there would be an uproar in the country with people calling for Danny to resign."

Orlando Pirates legend Papi Khomane killed in car crash

In more sports stories on Briefly News, former Orlando Pirates defender Papi Khomane has passed away after a freak accident claimed his and his mother's lives.

The club issued a statement on Saturday evening confirming the tragic loss, having fans and the football fraternity sending their tributes to the soccer star.

