Former Bafana Bafana centre back, Lucas "Rhoo" Radebe, has opened up about his aspiration to be SAFA president

He said he let his intentions known to the head of SA football but was sent from pillar to post

Netizens however expressed their need for change, and a figure of his class spear the struggling association

Lucas Radebe is fighting relentlessly to be the president of SAFA.

One of the most successful retired Bafana Bafana players Lucas Radebe has made his intentions clear to be the head of the South African Football Association (SAFA).

Lucas Radebe eyes SAFA president position

The former Kaizer Chiefs star's efforts to dethrone , he told Sunday World that his efforts are not bearing fruit as he was told to go through structures before being considered:

“For me, having played for the national team makes me part of the structure of football. I have also served on one of the committees, so I don’t know what structure they want me to go to.

“Yes, he [Jordaan] has done well, and we are where we are today because of his hard work but unfortunately the game has evolved – new things are being implemented, new ideas are needed and the best people to do that are former players.

“So, all I am asking for is to be given a chance to also work and go to all the regions with my ideas. I am not asking for any favours but for an opportunity because this is not about me but the future and legacy of our football.

Mzansi petitions for Rhoo to be head of SAFA

Netizens believe in Radebe's capabilities to take the national football association to greater levels, however, they felt like the sport had gatekeepers:

