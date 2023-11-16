Itumeleng Khune has clapped back at Minnie Dlamini after she threw shade at him on national television

The goalie alluded to having a passion for his career, as he has been a goalkeeper for years now

After she was called a bitter ex-girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini responded to the hate and said she was just making a joke

Itumeleng Khune had a shady message amid the Minnie Dlamini drama. Image: @minnidlamini, @itukhune32

Source: Instagram

After Minnie Dlamini's spicy diss on national television, Itumeleng Khune opted for a more subtle response.

Is this Itu Khune's response to Minnie?

Itumeleng Khune has clapped back at Minnie Dlamini after she trolled him for still playing soccer. Taking to his Instagram account, Khune posted a picture of himself in his full kit and captioned it "passion."

The Kaizer Chiefs goalie alluded to having a passion for his career, seemingly being a response to Minnie's shade.

Mzansi debates Khune's post

Khune has sparked a debate online with his post, with many people backing him and giving him the much-deserved flowers. However, some people argued that Minnie's sentiments might be right.

sthiii_boo said:

"Captain, my Captain. Don't listen to the criticism no, we are the real Khosi fans. We are behind you. Just motivate the young boys. The line of defence needs you to teach them what to do."

prophet_hosea_rayden said:

"Only a few will understand that this time you won't go down, I believe the lord is with you. It'll take 3 games you'll gain the momentum... #Roadtocleansheet."

itumeleng_mhlongo11 argued:

"They must ask David Villa before they decide to judge you."

nicomguni shared:

"I am so proud of you Skipper ..you saved us on many occasions on Saturday. Respect."

peteraphiwe added:

"Keep on pushing, captain never be demoralized, you played well in the last game even though we lost. Those who say you must retire at 36 are blowing hot air."

iamnico_za said:

"You really know what it takes to play for Kaizer Chiefs. Keep it up."

vincentmboniswa mentioned:

"Captain my captain."

mr.a_news said:

"We recognise your work, skipper @itukhune32, continue with the good work and encourage the guys there at the camp."

Minnie Dlamini responds to the trolls

In a previous report from Briefly News, after she was called a bitter ex-girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini responded to the hate and said she was just making a joke.

People came for Minnie and said she was shading the wrong person because Khune is still married and she wasn't.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News