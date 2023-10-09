Minnie Dlamini indirectly suggested on Lasizwe's show Awkward Dates that she financially supported Quinton Jones during their relationship

Quinton Jones, who reportedly sought full custody of their son and spousal support, faced public scrutiny as some believed Minnie Dlamini was the wealthier partner in their relationship

Social media users shared mixed opinions, with some expressing support for Minnie's statement, while others criticized her for perceived bitterness and urged her to protect the privacy of their marriage

Minnie Dlamini has fired shots at her estranged ex-husband and baby daddy Quinton Jones again. The star who is reportedly in a custody battle with Jones made a joke during her appearance on Lasizwe's show Awkward Dates.

Minnie Dlamini has been accused of being a bitter ex after another dig at Quinton Jones. Image: @minniedlamini and Khaya Ngwenya/Gallo Images/Getty Image

Source: UGC

Minnie Dlamini seemingly suggests she took care of Quinton Jones

Social media users are convinced Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband Quintom Jones no longer see eye to eye after reports that he filed to have full custody of their son. Quinton also made headlines after reports that he is demanding monthly spousal support from the seasoned television presenter.

Minnie has never addressed the issue directly, but she makes subtle suggestions with her cryptic posts. The Honeymoon actress recently had Mzansi scratching their heads when she hinted that she took care of her man financially.

Speaking in a short clip from YouTuber Lasizwe's show Awkward Dates shared on Instagram by Musa Khawula, Minnie asked Lasizwe to be her Ben 10. The star added that she can be Lasizwe's "Rich Aunty" because she has "been doing it for years anyway."

Minnie Dlamini's joke sparks heated debate

Social media users seemed to have read between the lines after watching the viral clip. People started debating about who had more money between the two. Many said they were shocked because they thought Quinton Jones was richer than Minnie.

@phumlamazibuko said:

"Aibooo I thought the hubby was the bag yaz ."

@thabieretz commented:

"I loved this... It made me love Minnie... also she so gorgeous "

@joycenombila wrote:

"I like the way she's putting the record straight ❤️❤️❤️"

@"mai.dei added

"Pretty girl privilege in the comments....as if they don't see what's wrong with what she said. Ai ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

@akhuzmi wrote:

"She is bitter. You can see isichito all over her face."

@merilyncomerford added:

"Quinton had always had his own money and house. I worked with him. So don’t play like that. When your contract ran out with Gh Mumm so did your funds."

@chapter_5760 said:

"No need to shade ex hubby. He is the father of your child. Protect the sanctity of your marriage from the public."

Minnie Dlamini vs Quinton Jones: Social media users claim South African star was played by her ex

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini's failed marriage was thrust into the spotlight again following the reports that her ex-husband, Quinton Jones, is demanding R10 000 spousal support from the media personality.

Social media has been awash with different theories about Minnie Dlamini's relationship and marriage to Quinton Jones. The star charted social media trends when she dropped hints that she is in a heated custody battle with her estranged husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News