Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones are reportedly engaged in a contentious custody battle and spousal support dispute following their divorce announcement

Jones is demanding R10,000 per month in spousal support from Minnie, despite allegedly not contributing to their son's upbringing

Minnie has enlisted top lawyers to contest these demands and is also fighting to retain custody of their child, with Jones portraying her as an unfit mother due to jealousy over her successful career

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband Quinton Jones are allegedly going through a messy custody battle following their divorce announcement last year. Quinton Jones is reportedly demanding that the star pay him a cool R10K a month as spousal support.

Minnie Dlamini’s ex-husband Quinton Jones Is allegedly demanding R10K spousal support from her. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Quinton Jones allegedly demanded spousal support from Minnie Dlamini

A lot has been going on behind the scenes between Minnie Dnalmini and her estranged husband, Quinton Jones. The star had to reportedly lawyer up after Jones demanded spousal support from her. ZiMoja reported that sources close to the former couple revealed that Minnie's baby daddy is demanding a R10 000 monthly support from her.

The source added that Quinton Jones has not been contributing anything towards the upkeep of their son Netha Makhosini Jones, but is now demanding money from Minnie. The Honeymoon actress reportedly handed the matter to some of the best lawyers in the country, and they are fighting tooth and nail to ensure that she doesn't pay Quinton Jones any money.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"She has good lawyers on her side who will fight to make sure he doesn't get anything."

Quinton Jones reportedly wants full custody of their son

Everything might seem calm on the surface, but Minnie Dlamini is also fighting to make sure her ex-husband does not get full custody of their son. The star recently raised Mzansi's eyebrows when she hinted that she was in a custody battle with a cryptic Instagram post.

According to reports, Quinton Jones portrayed the media personality as an unfit mother and is requesting full custody of Netha. A source close to the Becoming Mrs. Jones star said Minnie's ex is just bitter because she has moved on and flourishing and securing top gigs without his help.

Minnie Dlamini seemingly posts subtle shade directed at her ex-husband Quinton Jones on his birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini recently had her eagle-eyed Instagram followers scratching their heads when she posted a subtle message on her Instagram stories on 12 September.

For those who did not know, Minnie Dlamini's ex-husband Quinton Jones celebrated his 40th birthday on 12 September. The Honeymoon actress headed to her timeline to share a suspicious post that convinced many it was directed at her baby daddy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News