Abantu Batho Congress has bashed the ruling party for putting Gauteng residents ahead of the rest of the country

The Congress said that under the ANC's leadership, the Gauteng e-tolls were scrapped, but KwaZulu-Natal residents were still faced with eight toll gates

The party urged South Africans to back parties that take care of all South Africans and not solely focus on Gauteng

Abantu Batho Congress' Philani Godfrey Mavundla accused the ANC government of neglecting KZN. Images: Peter Titmuss/Education Images/Universal Images Group and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Abantu Batho Congress has accused the ANC-led government of prioritising Gauteng residents over those living in KwaZulu-Natal.

ABC calls for equality for all nine provinces

According to the Congress, the government scrapped e-tolls and introduced the Crime Prevention Wardens in Gauteng; however, the same doesn't ring true for the rest of the country.

The party's Philani Mavundla told Briefly News that KZN had eight toll gates, which impacted residents financially; however, no efforts were made to exempt them from paying.

Mavundla said while KZN was one of the ruling party's strong support bases, as seen in the recent elections, it is unfortunate that its leaders, like the ANCYL's Collen Malatjie, insinuated that KZN residents were illiterate and voted along tribal lines due to tribalism.

The leader added that South Africans needed to support parties that prioritised the well-being of all South Africans in all nine provinces, not just those living in Gauteng.

Mavundla said these were some of the issues South Africans would need to consider when voting for a new government on 29 May 2024.

