The e-toll gantries were switched off at midnight on 11 April 2024, officially scrapping the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project

Authorities, however, noted that all historical debt would remain and need to be paid until the government decided on a way forward

OUTA said it was amazed by the minister's comments that the government was still considering the outstanding debt

E-toll gantries were switched off at midnight on 11 April 2024. However, motorists were still expected to pay outstanding bills. Images: X/@_ArriveAlive and Getty Images/Stock Image.

The e-tolls have officially been scrapped.

Sanral staff the gantries at midnight on 11 April 2024.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said motorists would no longer be charged for using the network from 12 April 2024.

According to SABC News, Chikunga confirmed it while addressing the media in Pretoria on 10 April 2024.

While the e-tolls are officially off, ItWeb said the authorities clarified that the historic e-toll debt remained in place.

OUTA on govegovernment'ssaging

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) said the government had sent confusing messages on the switch-off.

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage said they were amazed by the minister's comments that the government was still considering the outstanding debt issue.

Gauteng motorists relieved

Many netizens were relieved by the official ending of the dreaded system, while others wondered why the Sanral officials, who switched off the gantries, were celebrating.

@vinniemm

"Instead of celebrating, I would be humbled and embarrassed. But then, it's the ANC."

@eskomceo

"We will remember this whole circus during elections."

@batmochini

"Some of us actually like those blue lights... Switch them on for vibes... And not charging people money. Thanx."

@obie_offishal

"They [are] celebrating as if they fought the e-toll battle for us, yet they're the ones that brought us those e-tolls."

@traceybaard

"Why are SANRAL employees celebrating? This is a HUGE failure on their part. Victory for OUTA, not SANRAL. You really can't make this up."

