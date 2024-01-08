OUTA prepares to press criminal charges against Minister Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chair Ernest Khosa, alleging corruption in the student funding program

OUTA reveals damning voice recordings from two meetings implicating Khosa and a service provider's representative, alleging substantial kickbacks to Minister Nzimande, Khosa, and the South African Communist Party

NSFAS acknowledges that more than 20,000 students across the country are still awaiting their 2023 allowances, adding to the gravity of the situation

OUTA is set to file criminal charges against Blade Nzimande. Image: Tom Martin

Source: Getty Images

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse gears up to file criminal charges against Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande, accusing him and National Student Financial Aid Scheme chairperson Ernest Khosa of corruption within the student funding program.

According to eNCA the organisation calls for the immediate resignation of both Nzimande and Khosa, citing leaked voice recordings and a damning report from OUTA.

Mzansi stands with OUTA

Xolisa Jacob wrote:

"I swear Blade Nzimande is in the top 3 on the list of people whose downfall I am praying for."

Theuns Kotzé remarked:

"Charges are nothing, to get them found guilty and sentenced is the problem."

Warren Bell expressed:

"Bye Bye Blade."

Phillip Boshielo noted:

"This one must go."

Nhlanhla Mncube mentioned:

"Blade must fall. He destroyed NSFAS. He was never fit from the start."

Thato Malete says:

"The 2024 academic year is gonna start on a bad note."

Elroy Mathope stated:

"He must do the honourable thing and resign."

Minister Nzimande and NSFAS Chair urged to step down

OUTA unveils incriminating voice recordings from two meetings involving Khosa and a service provider's representative, alleging that millions in kickbacks were funnelled to Minister Nzimande, Khosa, and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

The payments were purportedly in exchange for lucrative tenders and protection for the service providers. These revelations, captured in the recordings and outlined in OUTA's report, mark the latest explosive revelations exposing corruption and mismanagement within NSFAS.

The scandal deepens as NSFAS admits that over 20,000 students nationwide are still awaiting their 2023 allowances, following the breakdown of the payment system under the oversight of four newly appointed service providers since July 2023.

NSFAS slashes student funding by R13.7 billion

Previously, Briefly News reported that NSFAS announced a staggering R13.7 billion cut in student funding, following consultations with the National Treasury.

Outcry erupts as South Africans express concern that NSFAS is depriving millions of young people of vital opportunities for higher education

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News