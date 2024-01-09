Blocking the R573 Moloto road east of Pretoria, Mpumalanga residents intended to obstruct the planned route of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

Burning tires barricade the road, with a truck carrying alcohol strategically blocking it

Residents, unhappy with poor service delivery and inactive municipal councillors, seek to highlight their grievances to the president

Residents took to the streets of Mpumalanga to block roads due to Ramaphosa's visit. Image: Thomas Lones

Source: Getty Images

Residents in Mpumalanga have blocked the R573 Moloto road, east of Pretoria, through which ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to pass.

According to SABC, Ramaphosa plans to use this route for his visit to the Kingdom Houses of amaNdebele as part of the ANC's 112th birthday engagements.

The road has been barricaded with burning tires, and a truck carrying alcohol has been employed to block it. The residents are expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of service delivery, citing inactive municipal councillors, and aim to bring their grievances to the attention of the president.

Mzansi backs Mpumalanga residents

Zonke Gumede Dludla noted:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Well done, people are fed up with the corrupt government."

Nkosikhona Goza says:

"Good move by the people."

Mfanafuthi Linda mentioned

"Must vote for change."

Saniel Zoned posted:

"Keep it up people of Mpumalanga."

Aubrey Lesoka stated:

"Well done, keep it up."

Jan Boshielo said:

"The most useless president."

Musa Lwazi posted:

"Him and Fikile Mbalula are doing a great job of destroying the ANC."

Ramaphosa says ANC is much stronger

According to EWN, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that the ruling party has significantly strengthened in recent years. Speaking at the cake-cutting ceremony in Mbombela as part of the ANC's 112th-anniversary celebration, Ramaphosa highlighted the success of the renewal program in eliminating members hindering the organisation's progress.

Ramaphosa urges more time for ANC

Previously, Briefly News reported that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa asserts that the ruling party requires additional time for South Africa's transformation into a prosperous society.

In a seeming critique of the newly formed MK party, he draws comparisons between South Africa's progress and that of China. However, netizens express displeasure with his speech, responding with a thumbs-down.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News