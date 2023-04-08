The Deputy President of the African National Congress (ANC) Paul Mashatile announced he will be travelling across the country

The visit is to address the service delivery in different communities and to connect with citizens in despair

South Africans online feel Mashatile's nationwide tour is a ploy to kickstart the ANC's campaign for the 2024 elections

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Paul Mashatile to travel the country to address issues of service delivery. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile plans on addressing poor service delivery during his travels across the country next month.

Mashatile communicated his plans at the Grace Bible Church's Good Friday service in Soweto, reported SABCNews.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa were in attendance with Mashatile at the Passover service.

Mashatile spoke in front of the thousands of congregants at Orland Stadium and thanked Bishop Musa Sono for covering the country's leaders and citizens in prayer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The deputy president said he feels at home at the Grace Bible Church and expressed the state's willingness to work with the church in improving people's lives for the better.

"The president has asked me to go all over the country. The president wrote to me and said I want you to go out because our people have problems."

According to TimeLIVE, Grace Bible Church was celebrating its 40th anniversary, and was founded in 1983 at Hlengiwe Primary School with 35 church members.

July Elvis Ndovela said:

"Which means his government is failing so what's going to change now?"

Abraham Hlaisi

"Doesn't need travelling, please save our money for electricity, just address via fellow South African, will tune in our screens and watch you don't take time with our tax money, please."

Vusi Vj wrote:

"Too late for that empty promises we are tired."

Ntanga Xolo stated:

"The campaign to vote for the ANC in the 2024 elections has started."

Xolela Mdodiso asked:

"When is he going to respond to Former President Thabo Mbeki's letter?"

ANC defends Paul Mashatile against accusations of perjury and fraud after “fabricating” North West NEC meeting

Briefly News reported that African National Congress Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been accused of fraud and perjury, but the ruling party has spoken out in his defence.

This comes after a party member in the North West accused Mashatile of lying under oath and misleading the North West High Court so that it would rule in the ANC's favour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News