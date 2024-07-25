Global site navigation

ATM Explosion in Esikhaleni, KZN: Gang Clash With Police Results in Shootout, 1 Arrested, 1 Dead
South Africa

ATM Explosion in Esikhaleni, KZN: Gang Clash With Police Results in Shootout, 1 Arrested, 1 Dead

by  Timothy Oates 3 min read
  • KZN responded to a suspected ATM bombing in Esikhaleni, KZN, this morning, 25 July
  • Swift action from police resulted in the arrest of a suspected getaway driver and the fatal shooting of another suspect during the confrontation.
  • The police are still searching for at least three more suspects involved in the incident

ESIKHALENI, KZN— In the early hours of Thursday morning, it is suspected that a gang blew up an ATM in Esikhaleni, on the North Coast. Fast response from law enforcement teams has resulted in one arrest and one fatality after a shootout with police.

aA search is underway in a sugarcane field near Madlankala after suspects fled from a heated gun battle with law enforcement as bombing an ATM.
ATM blown up by a gang in Esikhaleni, KZN police shooting ensued with police currently searching the sugarcane field for other suspects. Image: @DasenThathiah
Source: Twitter

The police operation involved multiple units, including the Provincial Intelligence Collection Identified Threats and Special Operations Team, Provincial ATM Bombing Team, National Intervention Unit, Highway Patrol, and others. The details of the task force are provided by ENCA's Dasen Thathiah on X.

Police located one of the suspects' vehicles in the Madlankala area, where the suspects resisted arrest and engaged in a shootout, leading to the fatal injury of one suspect who was found with a firearm.

Provincial police spokesperson's account of the events

"Another vehicle which the suspects were using was spotted at Madlankala area and with the suspects failing to obey lawful instructions from the police and shooting at the men of law, a shootout ensued which resulted in one suspect sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. A firearm was found in his possession," as stated by Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Authorities are continuing their search for additional suspects who fled into a nearby sugarcane farm carrying a bag full of cash, according to the Citizen.

Mzanzi's take on the response of today's law enforcement

@stanley_43415 is the first to express his congratulations:

"KZN SAPS is rocking. Well done gents and ladies 👏"

@parkerkhumz questions the rest of the country's law enforcement:

"Why don’t other provinces have the same dedicated tracing task teams???"

@ShakerShabalala has his opinion about Gauteng:

"Our police in Gauteng they don't go whenever they hear a bomb, a cop in my street slept when he heard bombs, he told us he's not on duty today we don't have ATMs 🤦🏾‍♂️"

@AB75HM gives his assessment:

·"Yes. The individual officers and units perform well despite still dealing with the effect of the previous abysmal leadership at Nascomm and Ministerial level. Police officers are great. Police leadership needs to be held to task always and continuously."

ATM bombings suspect is scheduled for appear in court

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the four suspects arrested for ATM bombings in Katlehong and Thokoza are set to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court. Gauteng police reported that the group was found with stained notes, explosives, and other illegal items. South Africans praised the SAPS for apprehending the alleged criminals and removing unlicensed weapons from the streets.

