Seven people lost their lives after a group of assailants reportedly opened fire on tavern customers in Orkney, North West

Several others were reportedly injured in the attack believed to have been targeting the Basotho

The suspects reportedly made off with the establishment's CCTV system, cash from the register, and a snooker table

Seven people were fatally shot in a robbery at a tavern in Orkney, near Klerksdorp in the North West. Images: Stock Images.

Seven people tragically lost their lives during a brazen attack on a tavern in Kanana township in Orkney, North West, in the early hours of 27 July 2024.

Attackers target Basotho

According to @MDNnewss, the assailants opened fire on the establishment's patrons, fatally wounding six men and one woman. Several others were reportedly injured during the shooting. According to the news channel's X profile, the suspects allegedly targeted Basotho individuals.

The robbers reportedly stole the tavern's CCTV system, cash from the register, and a snooker table. It's believed that the culprits also robbed the revellers of their cell phones before they fled the scene.

Earlier this year, a member of the SANDF reportedly opened fire in a tavern in the Free State after a heated argument with some of the patrons, injuring eight patrons.

Netizens weary of attacks on drinking spots

Scores of people on social media were dismayed by yet another tavern shooting, and some worried about the level of safety in the country.

@_Lolo_Pat said:

“Here we go again.”

@DlaminiDukani added:

“Again, it's difficult in SA guys.”

@Legend_Sqwai commented:

“SA is under attack, and our government is nowhere to be found.”

@uMaster_Sandz asked:

“Lol, how do you steal a snooker table?

@Sihle_ZA_ stated:

“Bloodthirsty animals.”

