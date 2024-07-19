Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in Verulam CBD on Friday evening, prompting multiple emergency calls and a swift response from RUSA officers

The victims, including a security guard hit by a stray bullet, were stabilized by paramedics before being taken to the hospital

Witnesses reported a silver Hyundai Elantra fleeing the scene, and police are still investigating the motive

The Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Verulam Operations Centre received multiple calls reporting a volley of shots being fired on Wick Street. Image: @_ArriveAlive.

Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting that occurred in the bustling Verulam Central Business District on Friday evening.

The Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Verulam Operations Centre received numerous calls from distressed business owners and pedestrians at around 18:14, reporting a barrage of gunshots on Wick Street.

RUSA immediately dispatched all available Reaction Officers to the scene.

Security guard hit by a stray bullet

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man slumped in the driver's seat of a silver VW Polo, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and face.

Nearby, a security officer was found with a gunshot wound to his thigh caused by a stray bullet.

RUSA and KZN VIP paramedics swiftly stabilized both injured men before transporting them to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

The crime scene was littered with several 9mm and rifle cartridges. A white VW Polo, with its rear window shattered by gunfire, was found abandoned in front of the critically injured man's car.

It remains unclear whether the perpetrators left behind the vehicle.

Nearby eye-witnesses recall the incident

In a statement, RUSA noted that witnesses reported seeing a silver Hyundai Elantra with a damaged rear end fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting.

The registration number of the vehicle is currently unknown.

Authorities have yet to establish a motive for the shooting. The incident has sparked concern among residents and business owners, who are calling for increased security measures in the area.

Police investigations are ongoing, and the public is urged to come forward with any information that may assist in apprehending the suspects involved in this violent incident.

