The Secunda Hawks’ arrested five Nigerian nationals in Evander on Thursday for drug dealing

The arrests followed a tip-off about drug activities at a local house, where various drugs worth R34k were seized

The suspects were set to appear in Evander Magistrate Court on Friday

The arrest follows after information regarding occupants of a house in Evander who were allegedly selling drugs was received. Images: @SAPoliceService.

The Secunda Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, along with the Secunda K9 team, arrested five Nigerian nationals during a major drug bust.

The arrests, which took place on Thursday, targeted individuals aged between 34 and 48 for offences including drug dealing, interfering with police duties, and contravening the Immigration Act.

Tip-off on Evader drug house

The operation was initiated following a tip-off about occupants of a house in Evander allegedly engaged in drug dealing.

Acting on this information, law enforcement officials promptly secured and executed a search warrant.

The search led to the discovery of drugs in two outside rooms on the property, resulting in the immediate arrest of two suspects for dealing drugs.

As the arrests were being made, the house owner interfered with the police operations, leading to his arrest.

Further investigations revealed that two other individuals in the house did not possess the necessary passports or permits to be in South Africa, resulting in their arrest for immigration violations.

Suspects appeared in court

The five suspects were detained and appeared in Evander Magistrate Court on Friday.

The operation also led to the seizure of various drugs, including rock cocaine, crystal meth, cat, mandrax, and dagga, with an estimated total street value of R34,567.

Major General Gerber, the Provincial Head of the Hawks, praised the law enforcement teams' efforts.

“I commend the excellent work done by the team and the collaboration between the different law enforcement units.

“As the Hawks, in conjunction with our community partners, we shall fight the scourge of drug abuse, which is destroying the vulnerable of society, without fear or favour.

"We will act on the information provided and bring perpetrators to account.”

