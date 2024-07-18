Gauteng Police Uncover R40 Million Magaliesburg Cannabis Laboratory, Arrest 7 Suspects
- Police in Gauteng uncovered a fully hydrophilic covert fully hydrophilic dagga laboratory in Magaliesburg
- The authorities arrested seven suspects found at the facility during the operation on Thursday, 18 July
- The suspects will appear in court soon after the police dismantled the lab worth an estimated R40 million
MAGALIESBURG — Gauteng police uncovered a fully hydrophilic dagga laboratory in Magaliesburg, Gauteng, on Thursday, 18 July 2024.
Following the arrest of seven suspects, authorities dismantled the covert laboratory. The police confirmed the facility was worth an estimated R40 million.
It was not immediately clear how long the lab had been in operation or how the police discovered it.
Police dismantle R2.3 million drug lab in De Deur
Elsewhere, the South African Police Service (SAPS) dismantled a sophisticated drug lab worth R2.3 million in De Deur, Johannesburg.
Police apprehended four suspects during an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday, 9 July 2024. The Sedibeng Flying Squad and K9 Unit identified a property following leads on suspicious activities.
Authorities secured the area on arrival, thoroughly searched the premises and found a fully operational drug manufacturing facility hidden within.
Police are grateful for the help of community members that leads to curbing criminal activities.
Equipment and materials used to manufacture narcotics, worth an estimated street value of R2.3 million, were also recovered.
Cops discover R760k dagga lab at Elarnoskraal
In related news, Briefly News reported that a drug bust resulted in authorities discovering an expansive dagga lab and cultivation warehouse in Brits in the North-West.
Police confiscated dagga worth a street value of R760,000 from the plot at Elarnoskraal in Mooinooi. They arrested a 36-year-old man at the plot.
Police Spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said the dagga cultivation warehouse comprised several rooms containing dagga plants at various stages.
He said the confiscated dagga was worth an estimated street value of R760,000, which makes the bust a significant one.
Also found on the premises were 18 lights, 11 fans, a battery, two gas bottles, an air conditioner, chemicals, a laptop and a cell phone, all of which the police seized.
