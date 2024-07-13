City of Tshwane officials raided a hijacked property in Waterkloof Ridge and discovered over 20 illegal immigrants

Complaints about the stench and infestation at the premises spurred officials and law enforcement to undertake the visit

Community Safety MMC Grandi Theunissen confirmed that the hijacked building owed over R1 million in municipal debt

Officials in Tshwane found over 20 illegal immigrants occupying a dilapidated ramshackle in Waterkloof Ridge. Images: Gianluigi Guercia and Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

TSHWANE — Officials in the City of Tshwane discovered over 20 illegal immigrants shacked up in a hijacked house in Waterkloof Ridge outside Tshwane Central.

The bust this week comes after municipal officials raided the property, bent on recovering over R1 million in outstanding municipal debt.

Illegal occupants busted in Tshwane

According to TimesLIVE, the inhabitants of the dilapidated ramshackle paid R1,000 monthly to occupy erected shack structures and rooms inside.

Community Safety Member of the Mayoral Council (MMC) Grandi Theunissen, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), and community safety cluster leaders undertook to investigate the property on Thursday, 11 July.

Theunissen said numerous complaints from the community had necessitated the soft raid.

"[The] complaints ranged from illegal activities [taking place] and the stench emanating from within to a rat infestation," said Theunissen.

"The City is committed to upholding bylaws, safeguarding public health, and enhancing residents' quality of life.

"Illegally inhabiting buildings poses considerable risks such as fire hazards and [other] concerns to the occupants and the surrounding community.

Theunissen declared that the property was uninhabitable for humans due to squalor, adding that the crisis was exacerbated by the extensive clutter.

"The City will not tolerate the lawlessness perpetuated by [existing] and potential illegal occupants."

