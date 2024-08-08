Two alleged foreign nationals were recently nabbed in the act of stealing copper cables in the Johannesburg city centre

Social activist @Abramjee posted photos to his X account of law enforcement pouncing on the pair inside a narrow manhole

The strange scenes got stranger, still, as controversial, outspoken online users took turns reacting to the now-viral post

Two alleged foreign nationals were caught underground stealing cables in Johannesburg CBD. Image: @Abramjee

Alleged cable thieves were caught with their pants down after law enforcement found the pair wanting in the Johannesburg city centre.

Police arrested the duo but not before recovering their intended loot inside the object of their desire — a narrow manhole hardly big enough to fit them both.

2 Alleged foreign nationals caught with cables

A photo opportunity was also in order as the arresting party ensured evidence for an open-and-shut case.

Social activist @Abramjee posted law enforcement's success to X on Thursday, 8 August, posting:

"Two [alleged] Zimbabwean nationals arrested in the JHB CBD. They were caught red-handed stealing cables underground."

The post attracted almost 413,000 views within seven hours of publishing. It garnered a further 6500 likes, 2700 reposts, and over 1100 replies.

Vocal locals chime in

Mzansi onlookers lived up to their billing as vocal local critics, piling on the criticism on mostly lackadaisical policing work.

Others jibed at alleged foreign nationals and others who committed crimes with impunity. Briefly News dove in deep to unearth the heated reactions.

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"Malema must ask nicely his people to leave us and go back to Zimbabwe."

@EmmjayDblessed said:

"These criminals want to ruin South Africa. They are just bent on destroying all our infrastructure. May God continue to expose them and be arrested."

@BhekiMahlase17 mentioned:

"Jiki jiki (out of the blue), the whole CBD is dark, there's [an] outage."

