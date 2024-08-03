Thugs in Hillbrow pulled off a daring robbery in broad daylight in one of the latest incidents in the crime-infested area

Anti-crime activist @Abramjee posted a clip of the incident, caught on CCTV, speaking widespread outrage and concern

Netizens criticised the lawlessness, slamming the actions of thugs acting with impunity and harming innocent victims

A large group of thugs moved in on an unsuspecting man, robbing and choking him unconscious near Vanin Court in Hillbrow. Images: Marco Longari and Oliver Helbig

JOHANNESBURG — Harrowing CCTV footage of a robbery in broad daylight near the notorious hijacked Vanin Court in Hillbrow has surfaced.

The spine-chilling incident is the latest perpetrated by thugs inhabiting the building despite its proximity to the policing precinct.

Hillbrow thieves choke, rob victim

This has seen Vanin Court and the surrounding area become a breeding ground for rampant, often violent crime.

Social activist @Abramjee posted a clip of the robbery with the caption:

"Another day … more street [robbery] in Hillbrow."

The 43-second footage shows a large group of about 10 men accosting an unsuspecting man walking along a busy thoroughfare.

They are seen creeping, and, in the ensuing seconds, the first thief forcefully grabs the man by the neck, forcing him into a chokehold.

More thugs come swooping in and surrounding the victim, frisking him and digging into his pockets for valuables.

At the same time, one of the robbers can be seen forcing him further into submission by raining down clenched fist blows to his abdomen and chest.

The man can then be seen slumping to the ground, assisted by one of the thieves so that his head does not bang on the ground, as they nonchalantly scamper away.

The incident happened in full view of throngs of passersby.

Netizens quip over wild scenes

Nearly 16 hours after being posted, the video attracted 531,000 views, 2800 likes, 1400 reposts, and almost 700 responses and bookmarks, respectively.

Briefly News looks at some of the responses to the now-viral post.

@MUZARIS wrote:

"JHB is a gangster's paradise."

@mirandabeta4741 said:

"He stood no chance, shame. Even the lady standing there could not do anything for him."

@behardien17cfc expressed:

"I would be back here with a gun."

Hillbrow thugs rob elderly woman in chilling footage

In related news, Briefly News reported that thieves indiscriminately accosted an elderly woman in Hillbrow, allegedly taking her phone, in a chilling incident caught on CCTV.

The impunity of their actions became a fresh reminder of the brunt borne by the most vulnerable members of society.

